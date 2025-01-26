Jharkhand's Journey: Transparency and Development in Focus

On Republic Day, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar expressed confidence in the state's swift development alongside a transparent and corruption-free administration. Addressing a gathering at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground, he underscored the vital role of the Constitution as the cornerstone of governance.

Gangwar urged elected representatives to fulfill their duties in alignment with constitutional principles, emphasizing the need for respect towards this democratic guide. He reiterated the state government's commitment to fostering development rooted in good governance and justice.

Highlighting the state's success in law enforcement, he detailed the planned anti-Naxal operations that led to 248 arrests in 2024. The crackdown also saw the surrender of 24 Naxalites and neutralization of nine in encounters, contributing to maintaining law and order and targeting organized crime effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)