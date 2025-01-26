Fostering Unity and Progress: Jammu & Kashmir's Path to Prosperity
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlights the transformation in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing good governance as a key to peace, development, and inclusivity. The region's democratic progress, enhanced infrastructure, and commitment to social equity underscore its growth. Participation in democratic processes is urged for a prosperous future.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to underscore the transformative changes in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the importance of good governance as pivotal to fostering peace and inclusivity in the region. Addressing the main Republic Day event, he emphasized the successful conduct of Assembly Elections, attributing this democratic milestone to the active participation of citizens.
Sinha outlined the government's aim to strengthen and ensure broader participation through upcoming local body elections. Transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric policies remain at the forefront to empower local communities and ensure equitable resource distribution. Initiatives like digital governance and socio-economic programs aim to close developmental gaps.
The Lt Governor celebrated Jammu and Kashmir's unity in diversity and stressed the collective responsibility to preserve peace and harmony. Significant progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare highlights the region's forward trajectory. Citizens' involvement in democratic processes is deemed crucial for shaping a prosperous future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Governance
- Unity
- Development
- Elections
- Inclusivity
- Infrastructure
- Democracy
- Prosperity
ALSO READ
Delhi Elections Intensify: Political Heavyweights Lock Horns in Kalkaji
BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections
Rahul Gandhi Reignites Congress Momentum in Delhi Elections
Uttarakhand CM Rallies for BJP Victory in Upcoming Municipal Elections
Delhi Assembly Elections: Kejriwal's Challenge to BJP's Alleged CM Candidate