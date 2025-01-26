Fostering Unity and Progress: Jammu & Kashmir's Path to Prosperity

In a bid to underscore the transformative changes in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the importance of good governance as pivotal to fostering peace and inclusivity in the region. Addressing the main Republic Day event, he emphasized the successful conduct of Assembly Elections, attributing this democratic milestone to the active participation of citizens.

Sinha outlined the government's aim to strengthen and ensure broader participation through upcoming local body elections. Transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric policies remain at the forefront to empower local communities and ensure equitable resource distribution. Initiatives like digital governance and socio-economic programs aim to close developmental gaps.

The Lt Governor celebrated Jammu and Kashmir's unity in diversity and stressed the collective responsibility to preserve peace and harmony. Significant progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare highlights the region's forward trajectory. Citizens' involvement in democratic processes is deemed crucial for shaping a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)