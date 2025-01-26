Left Menu

Fostering Unity and Progress: Jammu & Kashmir's Path to Prosperity

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlights the transformation in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing good governance as a key to peace, development, and inclusivity. The region's democratic progress, enhanced infrastructure, and commitment to social equity underscore its growth. Participation in democratic processes is urged for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to underscore the transformative changes in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the importance of good governance as pivotal to fostering peace and inclusivity in the region. Addressing the main Republic Day event, he emphasized the successful conduct of Assembly Elections, attributing this democratic milestone to the active participation of citizens.

Sinha outlined the government's aim to strengthen and ensure broader participation through upcoming local body elections. Transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric policies remain at the forefront to empower local communities and ensure equitable resource distribution. Initiatives like digital governance and socio-economic programs aim to close developmental gaps.

The Lt Governor celebrated Jammu and Kashmir's unity in diversity and stressed the collective responsibility to preserve peace and harmony. Significant progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare highlights the region's forward trajectory. Citizens' involvement in democratic processes is deemed crucial for shaping a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

