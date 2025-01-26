A New Era at the Southern Border: Shifts in Migration Patterns

A resurgent calm at the U.S.-Mexico border highlights shifting migration patterns under President Donald Trump's border emergency declaration. While border apprehensions dropped significantly, complexities of deportation persist as governments like those of Venezuela and Nicaragua refuse repatriation.

Border Patrol agents adapt from processing asylum-seekers to traditional enforcement roles, monitoring individuals and groups attempting undetected entry. Despite months of high arrests under the Biden administration, recent figures have plummeted, redefining border strategies.

Migration support groups, like the Jewish Family Service of San Diego, adapt as federal resources diminish following Trump's policy changes. Despite decreased migrant numbers, the border region remains a focal point of geopolitical and humanitarian challenges.

