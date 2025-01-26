South Korean President Indicted for Insurrection

In a dramatic development, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted on charges of leading an insurrection due to his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, according to the main opposition party.

The Democratic Party spokesperson, Han Min-soo, confirmed the charges during a press conference, signaling the start of what could be severe ramifications for the leader. Meanwhile, South Korean media outlets widely reported on this indictment.

Yoon had been impeached by parliament and was suspended from his duties, leading to a stay in custody since January 15. As the first sitting president to face arrest, Yoon argues that martial law was only ever meant as a warning to break a political deadlock.

