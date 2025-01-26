South Korean President Indicted for Insurrection
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted for leading an insurrection with a brief declaration of martial law. The main opposition party announced the indictment following his impeachment. Yoon remains in custody, as the Constitutional Court decides his political future.
In a dramatic development, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted on charges of leading an insurrection due to his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, according to the main opposition party.
The Democratic Party spokesperson, Han Min-soo, confirmed the charges during a press conference, signaling the start of what could be severe ramifications for the leader. Meanwhile, South Korean media outlets widely reported on this indictment.
Yoon had been impeached by parliament and was suspended from his duties, leading to a stay in custody since January 15. As the first sitting president to face arrest, Yoon argues that martial law was only ever meant as a warning to break a political deadlock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tense Parliamentary Polls in Comoros Amid Allegations and Boycott Calls
South Korea's Tumultuous Political Crisis: From Martial Law to Impeachment
Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurates party's new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road in national capital.
High Drama at The Blue House: South Korea's President Yoon Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy
India's Parliamentary Committee to Summon Meta Over Election Claim