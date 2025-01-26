Left Menu

South Korean President Indicted for Insurrection

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted for leading an insurrection with a brief declaration of martial law. The main opposition party announced the indictment following his impeachment. Yoon remains in custody, as the Constitutional Court decides his political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:52 IST
South Korean President Indicted for Insurrection
President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a dramatic development, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted on charges of leading an insurrection due to his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, according to the main opposition party.

The Democratic Party spokesperson, Han Min-soo, confirmed the charges during a press conference, signaling the start of what could be severe ramifications for the leader. Meanwhile, South Korean media outlets widely reported on this indictment.

Yoon had been impeached by parliament and was suspended from his duties, leading to a stay in custody since January 15. As the first sitting president to face arrest, Yoon argues that martial law was only ever meant as a warning to break a political deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025