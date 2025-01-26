Tragedy in Bolu: Calls for Reform After Deadly Ski Resort Fire
A devastating fire at Turkey's Kartalkaya ski resort claimed 78 lives, prompting arrests and calls for reform. The fire, which broke out early Tuesday, forced guests to leap from windows. Investigations reveal inadequate safety measures. Authorities have detained 15 people, with judicial action underway against more officials.
A tragic fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey's Bolu mountains has resulted in the death of 78 people and left many others injured, according to state media reports. Fifteen individuals have been arrested in connection to the incident, which has raised significant concerns over safety protocols and accountability.
President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that the Turkish judiciary is actively pursuing punishment for those responsible. The hotel's management has expressed its intent to fully cooperate with the investigation. On Sunday, arrests included the hotel's owner, manager, and director, as reported by the state-owned Anadolu news agency. Ongoing proceedings involve the deputy mayor and the local fire department head.
The fire ignited on the restaurant level of the 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel, which accommodated 238 guests at the time. The blaze, which began at approximately 3:30 a.m., forced panicked guests to flee by jumping from windows, amplifying calls for urgent reform and improved safety measures.
