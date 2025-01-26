Italy's Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan Resumes

Italy's navy has taken steps to enact a controversial policy by transporting 49 migrants to detention facilities in Albania. This move marks the Italian government's renewed attempt to curb sea arrival immigration, despite ongoing legal disputes that have delayed actions since last November.

The Italian interior ministry confirmed that the migrants are en route to Albania, while an additional 53 migrants who presented passports currently await status verification within Italy. This policy allows the Italian government to transfer migrants to non-EU countries, albeit amidst judicial scrutiny challenging its legality.

The heart of the debate lies in a prior European Court of Justice ruling, not specific to Italy, declaring that no part of a country of origin could be deemed entirely safe if even partially dangerous. This clashes with Italy's strategy to consider Albania as a 'safe' transfer destination. The EU court plans to review the legality of Italy's actions soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)