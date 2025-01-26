Political Turmoil: NCP Leader Booked Over Viral Assault

NCP leader Baburao Chandere has been embroiled in controversy after a viral video showed him allegedly assaulting a senior citizen in Pune. The incident is related to a land dispute in Sus Gaon and has resulted in legal action against Chandere.

The video depicts Chandere, also a former chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation's standing committee, engaging in a heated argument with real estate developer Vijay Raundal. The confrontation escalated to a point where Chandere allegedly body-slammed Raundal, leading to the latter's fall.

Authorities have charged Chandere with assault and intimidation, among other offenses, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has condemned the incident, indicating the party's zero-tolerance policy towards such behavior, and is seeking Chandere's explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)