Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Damage to Undersea Cable Linking Latvia and Sweden

An undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden has been damaged, likely due to external influence, prompting a joint investigation by NATO and Baltic nations. Swedish and Latvian authorities are cooperating to assess the situation and determine necessary actions for the repair and protection of critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:22 IST
Mystery Surrounds Damage to Undersea Cable Linking Latvia and Sweden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An undersea fibre optic cable connecting Latvia and Sweden has sustained significant damage, presumably from external influences, according to Latvian officials. The Latvian navy has deployed patrol boats to inspect a vessel suspected of involvement, while two other ships in the area remain under investigation.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, following a government meeting, stated that the damage appears to be significant. Coordination efforts with NATO and Baltic Sea countries are underway to clarify the incident's circumstances, she affirmed on social media.

Swedish navy spokesperson Jimmie Adamsson indicated it is too early to confirm whether the damage was deliberate or accidental. NATO, taking charge of the investigation, is actively collaborating with regional resources to address potential security threats, deploying maritime forces in the area as necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025