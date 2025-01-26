Mystery Surrounds Damage to Undersea Cable Linking Latvia and Sweden

An undersea fibre optic cable connecting Latvia and Sweden has sustained significant damage, presumably from external influences, according to Latvian officials. The Latvian navy has deployed patrol boats to inspect a vessel suspected of involvement, while two other ships in the area remain under investigation.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, following a government meeting, stated that the damage appears to be significant. Coordination efforts with NATO and Baltic Sea countries are underway to clarify the incident's circumstances, she affirmed on social media.

Swedish navy spokesperson Jimmie Adamsson indicated it is too early to confirm whether the damage was deliberate or accidental. NATO, taking charge of the investigation, is actively collaborating with regional resources to address potential security threats, deploying maritime forces in the area as necessary.

