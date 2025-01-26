Mystery Surrounds Damage to Undersea Cable Linking Latvia and Sweden
An undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden has been damaged, likely due to external influence, prompting a joint investigation by NATO and Baltic nations. Swedish and Latvian authorities are cooperating to assess the situation and determine necessary actions for the repair and protection of critical infrastructure.
An undersea fibre optic cable connecting Latvia and Sweden has sustained significant damage, presumably from external influences, according to Latvian officials. The Latvian navy has deployed patrol boats to inspect a vessel suspected of involvement, while two other ships in the area remain under investigation.
Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, following a government meeting, stated that the damage appears to be significant. Coordination efforts with NATO and Baltic Sea countries are underway to clarify the incident's circumstances, she affirmed on social media.
Swedish navy spokesperson Jimmie Adamsson indicated it is too early to confirm whether the damage was deliberate or accidental. NATO, taking charge of the investigation, is actively collaborating with regional resources to address potential security threats, deploying maritime forces in the area as necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
