UNRWA Closure Looms: A Crisis for East Jerusalem's Palestinians

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has issued a stark warning regarding Israel's plans to shut down its east Jerusalem headquarters. If executed, the closure would immediately and severely disrupt essential services for tens of thousands of Palestinians.

UNRWA currently operates 12 critical facilities in east Jerusalem, including schools accommodating 1,200 children and clinics providing healthcare to over 70,000 people. Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for UNRWA, highlighted the profound impact this closure would have on everyday Palestinian life.

The Shuafat refugee camp exemplifies the looming crisis. Residents, already facing economic hardships, rely on nearby clinics for essential healthcare. If closed, they would face logistical and financial hurdles to access basic medical services, compounded by an already overcrowded educational system.

