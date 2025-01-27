Left Menu

Cyber Fraud in Thane: Man Loses Rs 54.9 Lakh in Online Job Scam

A 33-year-old man from Thane, Maharashtra, was conned out of Rs 54.9 lakh by cybercriminals offering fraudulent online job opportunities. The scammers approached him through a woman posing as a team leader, convincing him to play an online game with promised prize money. The victim paid but received nothing in return.

A resident of Thane's Badlapur district, aged 33, has reportedly fallen victim to a massive cyber fraud, losing Rs 54.9 lakh to online scammers. According to local police, the man was lured with the promise of work-from-home positions, presented through a woman claiming to be a team leader.

The victim was coaxed into participating in an online game via Telegram, with assurances of significant prize money. To partake, he was required to transfer various amounts of money totalling Rs 54.9 lakh over several months between September 2024 and January 2025.

Despite the sizable financial commitment, no returns were received, prompting the victim to lodge a complaint. In response, Thane city police have issued a warning to the public, urging caution against revealing personal or financial information on unsecured platforms or falling for schemes promising effortless high returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

