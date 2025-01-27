Left Menu

Undersea Tensions: Baltic Cable Sabotage Investigation

Swedish authorities have boarded a Maltese-flagged ship linked to a Baltic Sea cable breach. Allegedly damaged by external forces, the undersea cable between Latvia and Sweden led to NATO deploying patrols and launching a sabotage probe. The vessel is under scrutiny for potentially damaging the cable with its anchor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

Swedish authorities have initiated a high-profile investigation into a suspected sabotage of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. The breach, believed to be caused by external influences, involved the damaging of a critical cable between Latvia and Sweden. This has prompted NATO to dispatch patrols to safeguard crucial marine infrastructure.

The investigation intensified as Swedish officials seized a Maltese-flagged ship, suspected of dragging an anchor across the cable, potentially being the cause of the damage. The vessel, belonging to Bulgarian shipping company Navigation Maritime Bulgare, was escorted to Swedish waters where authorities began their examination.

The incident follows a series of similar disruptions in the Baltic, drawing attention to regional security threats. Estonia’s Foreign Minister expressed skepticism over recurring infrastructure damage in the area, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance. NATO's proactive stance underscores the importance of protecting underwater assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

