Tragic Blast in Jharkhand: One Dead, Several Injured

An explosion in Jharkhand's Giridih district has left one woman dead and six others injured, according to local authorities. The incident occurred early Monday morning in the Sheetalpur locality under the Mufassil Police Station's supervision.

Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar reported that the explosion was significant, causing extensive damage to the house's roof and walls. The cause of the blast is currently under investigation.

Police Station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahto noted that the explosion happened at the residence of Umesh Das, leading to the death of his mother-in-law and injuring his wife, children, and father-in-law. The victims have been taken to RIMS hospital in Ranchi for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)