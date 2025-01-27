Tensions Flare Amid Israeli Air Strikes in West Bank

An Israeli air strike on Monday resulted in the deaths of two Palestinian militants in Tulkarm, according to Hamas, highlighting the renewed tensions in the occupied West Bank following the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas confirmed the two individuals were members of its armed wing. Witnesses reported a raid, yet the Israeli military had not commented immediately.

In Jenin, a significant military operation continued for a second week, involving hundreds of Israeli troops. Armoured vehicles, drones, and helicopters were deployed as smoke plumed over the adjacent refugee camp, a longstanding hub for militant activity. Infrastructure destruction led to mass displacement as armoured bulldozers destroyed buildings and roads.

Since the operation's onset, at least 16 Palestinians, including fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have died in Jenin and nearby zones. A recent incident involved Israeli forces shooting a two-year-old girl during a raid in Ash-Shuhada village, eliciting claims of firing without warning. The Israeli military acknowledged civilian casualties and stated the event is under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)