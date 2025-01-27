Missing Noida Teen Found: Arrest Made in Kidnapping and Rape Case
A 16-year-old girl from Noida, missing for a year, has been found. Police have arrested Bablu Chauhan on charges of kidnapping and rape. The girl's father had filed a report in January 2024. Medical examination confirmed the crime. Chauhan is now in judicial custody.
A breakthrough in a year-long missing person case was achieved when Noida police located a 16-year-old girl who had been allegedly kidnapped and raped.
The girl's disappearance was reported to the authorities by her father on January 2, 2024, following her absence after leaving for tuitions.
Recent developments led to the arrest of Bablu Chauhan near Sector 80, following a confirmation of the crime through a medical examination. Chauhan has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
