Major Reforms in U.S. Military Under Trump's Orders

President Donald Trump is poised to institute significant reforms within the U.S. military, as he prepares to sign executive orders that will remove diversity, equity, and inclusion measures. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, recently appointed amid fierce opposition, has highlighted the reinstatement of troops dismissed over COVID vaccine refusal as a key initiative.

In his first full day at the Pentagon, Hegseth expressed his commitment to overhaul military practices, emphasizing the elimination of diversity-focused initiatives as a major objective. Despite earning minimal bipartisan support, his nomination marked a victory for Trump, who faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans over Hegseth's appointment.

The changes come at a time when the military is reinstating historical training materials, such as the Tuskegee Airmen video, aligned with Trump's goals. While some speculate potential leadership dismissals, Hegseth maintains an open potential for mass personnel changes within military leadership structures.

