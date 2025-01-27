Left Menu

Major Reforms in U.S. Military Under Trump's Orders

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion from the military. Pete Hegseth, the newly appointed defense secretary, prioritizes these changes and reinstates troops removed due to COVID vaccine refusal. Hegseth, facing opposition, promises further structural adjustments within the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:28 IST
President Donald Trump is poised to institute significant reforms within the U.S. military, as he prepares to sign executive orders that will remove diversity, equity, and inclusion measures. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, recently appointed amid fierce opposition, has highlighted the reinstatement of troops dismissed over COVID vaccine refusal as a key initiative.

In his first full day at the Pentagon, Hegseth expressed his commitment to overhaul military practices, emphasizing the elimination of diversity-focused initiatives as a major objective. Despite earning minimal bipartisan support, his nomination marked a victory for Trump, who faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans over Hegseth's appointment.

The changes come at a time when the military is reinstating historical training materials, such as the Tuskegee Airmen video, aligned with Trump's goals. While some speculate potential leadership dismissals, Hegseth maintains an open potential for mass personnel changes within military leadership structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

