Supreme Court Enforces Fuel Type Stickers for NCR Vehicles

The Supreme Court on Monday reinforced its directive for color-coded stickers that identify vehicle fuel types, extending the rule to include cars bought before April 1, 2019, in National Capital Region (NCR) states. This decision modifies its previous order from August 2018, now applying the stipulation across all NCR vehicles, enhancing regulations to improve air quality.

A bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the implementation of these stickers by October 2018, highlighting legal consequences under the Motor Vehicles Act for non-compliance. The court stressed the need for states to prevent transactions and maintenance services for vehicles that haven't adhered to these environmental mandates.

The directive specifies light blue stickers for petrol and CNG vehicles, and orange for diesel, while ensuring no Pollution Under Control certificates are granted without sticker compliance. The court also directed states to report on how they will enforce this order for older vehicles, aiming for a comprehensive approach to combat pollution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)