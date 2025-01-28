Hezbollah's Stand: A Call for Immediate Israeli Withdrawal

On Monday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem declared his group's unwavering stance against extending Israeli troop presence in southern Lebanon beyond the agreed withdrawal deadline. He stressed that the ceasefire terms should be adhered to, calling for Israel's immediate departure.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati supported Qassem's call, stating during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson that Lebanon would comply with the ceasefire agreement until February 18. Mikati emphasized the pressing need to end Israeli aggression and secure a complete withdrawal.

The Israeli military's actions in southern Lebanon have been met with deadly consequences, with 24 reported casualties. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon's government formation remains a subject of debate, especially after recent developments in the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)