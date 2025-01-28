Left Menu

Hezbollah's Stand: A Call for Immediate Israeli Withdrawal

Naim Qassem, the chief of Lebanese Hezbollah, firmly rejected any extensions for Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, emphasizing adherence to the ceasefire agreement. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati echoed this, urging swift Israeli departure amidst recent violence. Cabinet formation continues, highlighting Lebanon's complex sectarian landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:15 IST
Hezbollah's Stand: A Call for Immediate Israeli Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem declared his group's unwavering stance against extending Israeli troop presence in southern Lebanon beyond the agreed withdrawal deadline. He stressed that the ceasefire terms should be adhered to, calling for Israel's immediate departure.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati supported Qassem's call, stating during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson that Lebanon would comply with the ceasefire agreement until February 18. Mikati emphasized the pressing need to end Israeli aggression and secure a complete withdrawal.

The Israeli military's actions in southern Lebanon have been met with deadly consequences, with 24 reported casualties. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon's government formation remains a subject of debate, especially after recent developments in the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025