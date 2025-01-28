Hezbollah's Stand: A Call for Immediate Israeli Withdrawal
Naim Qassem, the chief of Lebanese Hezbollah, firmly rejected any extensions for Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, emphasizing adherence to the ceasefire agreement. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati echoed this, urging swift Israeli departure amidst recent violence. Cabinet formation continues, highlighting Lebanon's complex sectarian landscape.
On Monday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem declared his group's unwavering stance against extending Israeli troop presence in southern Lebanon beyond the agreed withdrawal deadline. He stressed that the ceasefire terms should be adhered to, calling for Israel's immediate departure.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati supported Qassem's call, stating during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson that Lebanon would comply with the ceasefire agreement until February 18. Mikati emphasized the pressing need to end Israeli aggression and secure a complete withdrawal.
The Israeli military's actions in southern Lebanon have been met with deadly consequences, with 24 reported casualties. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon's government formation remains a subject of debate, especially after recent developments in the country's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top humanitarian official issues ceasefire appeal during visit to Gaza City
UAE Embassy Set to Reopen in Lebanon After Three-Year Hiatus
Ceasefire along Line of Control with Pakistan is holding up but infiltration attempts continuing: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi.
UAE Prepares to Reopen Embassy in Lebanon After Three Years
Ceasefire Quest: The Israel-Hamas Peace Challenge