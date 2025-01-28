Protesters Target Embassies in Kinshasa: Diplomatic Tensions Rise
Embassies in Kinshasa, including those of France, the USA, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya, faced attacks by protesters. The French and U.S. embassies were not breached. The situation highlights escalating diplomatic tensions in the region, demanding swift international attention and resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:44 IST
Embassies from France, the United States, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya located in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, were targeted by protesters on Tuesday morning. The unrest was confirmed by a European diplomatic source.
Despite the intense protests, the demonstrators were unable to penetrate the premises of the French and U.S. embassies, according to the diplomatic source.
The incident underscores heightened diplomatic tensions in the region, necessitating immediate addressing by international authorities to prevent further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares
Tensions Rise Over Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel
Karnataka Council Chair Questions CID Probe Amidst Legislative Tensions
Trilateral Partnership: Bolstering Ties Amid Asian Maritime Tensions