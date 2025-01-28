Protesters Target Embassies in Kinshasa: Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Embassies from France, the United States, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya located in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, were targeted by protesters on Tuesday morning. The unrest was confirmed by a European diplomatic source.

Despite the intense protests, the demonstrators were unable to penetrate the premises of the French and U.S. embassies, according to the diplomatic source.

The incident underscores heightened diplomatic tensions in the region, necessitating immediate addressing by international authorities to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)