Left Menu

Protesters Target Embassies in Kinshasa: Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Embassies in Kinshasa, including those of France, the USA, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya, faced attacks by protesters. The French and U.S. embassies were not breached. The situation highlights escalating diplomatic tensions in the region, demanding swift international attention and resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:44 IST
Protesters Target Embassies in Kinshasa: Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Embassies from France, the United States, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya located in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, were targeted by protesters on Tuesday morning. The unrest was confirmed by a European diplomatic source.

Despite the intense protests, the demonstrators were unable to penetrate the premises of the French and U.S. embassies, according to the diplomatic source.

The incident underscores heightened diplomatic tensions in the region, necessitating immediate addressing by international authorities to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025