Left Menu

NATO Faces Rising Sabotage Threat: A Call for Assertive Action

NATO has been dealing with increasing acts of sabotage targeting its members, including assassination threats against industry leaders. Such plots involve various actions like derailing trains and arson. NATO is urged to adopt a more assertive strategy to counter these hybrid threats, focusing on rapid response and clear red lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:06 IST
NATO Faces Rising Sabotage Threat: A Call for Assertive Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO officials expressed alarm over increasing sabotage attempts affecting the military alliance, with plots reportedly targeting industry leaders like the head of German arms maker Rheinmetall. The disturbing trend suggests a need for intensified measures against hybrid threats.

James Appathurai, NATO's deputy assistant Secretary-General for innovation, hybrid, and cyber, highlighted incidents such as train derailments and arson, coupled with threats against high-profile individuals. The pattern, believed to involve Russian plots, necessitates a unified and robust response.

With NATO planning a comprehensive strategy ahead of its summit in The Hague, the emphasis is on rapid action, deterrence, and safeguarding vital infrastructure from further disruption to protect extensive economic interests sustained by undersea cables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025