NATO Faces Rising Sabotage Threat: A Call for Assertive Action

NATO officials expressed alarm over increasing sabotage attempts affecting the military alliance, with plots reportedly targeting industry leaders like the head of German arms maker Rheinmetall. The disturbing trend suggests a need for intensified measures against hybrid threats.

James Appathurai, NATO's deputy assistant Secretary-General for innovation, hybrid, and cyber, highlighted incidents such as train derailments and arson, coupled with threats against high-profile individuals. The pattern, believed to involve Russian plots, necessitates a unified and robust response.

With NATO planning a comprehensive strategy ahead of its summit in The Hague, the emphasis is on rapid action, deterrence, and safeguarding vital infrastructure from further disruption to protect extensive economic interests sustained by undersea cables.

(With inputs from agencies.)