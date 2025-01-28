Reunited After 15 Months: Families Return Home Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Amid the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire, emotional reunions are taking place in northern Gaza as Palestinians return home after months of separation. Families separated by the conflict are finally able to embrace their loved ones again, offering glimpses of hope amid the ruins.

Umm Ali Muheisen's tear-filled reunion with her daughter and grandchildren illustrates the joy tempered by the somber realities of returning to homes that no longer stand. Despite the war's devastation, the overriding sentiment is relief and gratitude for the survival of family members.

Thousands are making their way back to northern Gaza, amidst miles-long vehicle queues and a sea of people carrying their belongings. As they navigate this new chapter, the challenges ahead are numerous, but the spirit of resilience remains unbroken.

(With inputs from agencies.)