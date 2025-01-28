Ex-Serviceman's Grisly Crime: A Murder in Rachakonda

In a shocking revelation, the Rachakonda police have solved the perplexing murder case involving an ex-serviceman and his wife. The man, identified as P Gurumurthy, is accused of brutally killing his wife, Madhavi, in a rare and barbaric manner.

The heinous act, exposed by Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu, involved the accused strangling his wife after a heated argument. In an attempt to erase evidence, Gurumurthy allegedly dismembered the body, boiled the parts, and crushed the bones to powder to dispose of them through the toilet.

The accused's elaborate efforts to cover up the crime prompted a detailed investigation, which unearthed scientific evidence. Gurumurthy, employed with a defense establishment, initially misled authorities but later confessed to the crime, leading to a swift police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)