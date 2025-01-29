Managing the Masses: Inside the World's Largest Gathering

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India resulted in the tragic deaths of more than seven people on Wednesday, with around ten others injured. The incident occurred as vast crowds took a plunge on the festival's most auspicious day, amidst an expected 400 million visitors over the six-week duration.

A sprawling temporary city has been established, covering 4,000 hectares, to host the pilgrims. This includes 150,000 tents and a nearly equal number of toilets. The area remains well-lit by 69,000 LED and solar lights and is maintained by 15,000 sanitation workers.

Security measures are robust with temporary police stations, including three floating ones, backed by more than 50,000 security personnel. Authorities employ CCTV, drones, and other modern technologies for surveillance. Additionally, fire safety and lost-and-found centers are established to handle emergencies and reunite separated families.

