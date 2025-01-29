Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill as Parliament Committee Adopts Report

The Joint Committee of Parliament has adopted the Waqf Amendment Bill report amid strong opposition criticism. Opposition members argue the Bill is unconstitutional, allowing government interference in Muslim religious matters. The committee chair insists the Bill resolves concerns and aims to enhance transparency in Waqf boards.

The Joint Committee of Parliament, after thorough evaluation, adopted the Waqf Amendment Bill report, securing a 15-11 vote. Chairperson Jagdambika Pal announced the decision, highlighting intentions to enhance transparency in Waqf board operations. However, the adoption has sparked strong criticism from opposition parties.

Opposition members, including figures from Congress, DMK, and TMC, have slammed the proposed amendments as unconstitutional, voicing concerns over potential governmental interference in Muslim religious affairs. Notably, they argue that the Bill undermines minorities and have vowed to challenge it legally if enacted.

Despite the dissent, Pal contends that amendments address multiple concerns and expand Waqf beneficiaries to include underprivileged groups. The Bill is set for submission to the Lok Sabha Speaker, with further decisions awaited in the parliamentary session beginning January 31.

