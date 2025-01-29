Left Menu

French Budget Talks in Turmoil Amid Immigration Row

French budget negotiations are at risk after Socialist party representatives suspended their participation due to Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's immigration remarks. Without Socialist support, Bayrou struggles to secure budget approval. Socialists demand concessions on minimum wage and green investment, potentially backing a no-confidence motion.

French budget talks teetered on the brink of collapse Wednesday after the Socialist party withdrew from discussions, protesting against comments made by the Prime Minister about immigration. In a television interview, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou sparked outrage among Socialists with his remarks equating immigration to "a feeling of invasion."

Philippe Brun, a Socialist lawmaker involved in the negotiations, expressed disappointment in an interview with Sud Radio, emphasizing that the Prime Minister's comments lacked dignity. He remained hopeful that talks would resume, as Bayrou’s budget efforts hang by a thread without Socialist backing.

The stakes are high for Bayrou, who could struggle to move forward with his budget plans and address the deficit as demanded by EU officials. This setback follows a previous government collapse due to similar issues. Bayrou’s attempts to secure Socialist support by reopening pension reform talks and reversing job cuts in education may face challenges if he cannot mend ties swiftly.

