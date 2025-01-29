Left Menu

Manipur District Dispute: Tripartite Talks Aim for Resolution

A fresh round of tripartite meetings regarding the disputed creation of seven districts in Manipur will take place in Senapati district. Created by the Congress government in 2016, the districts were opposed by the United Naga Council for encroaching on Naga ancestral lands. Previous talks haven't yielded concrete results.

Updated: 29-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:41 IST

A fresh round of tripartite meetings is set to take place in Senapati district to address the ongoing dispute over the creation of seven new districts in Manipur, according to officials.

The districts were established in 2016 by the then Congress government led by O Ibobi Singh, amid opposition from the United Naga Council (UNC), who claim the districts encroach on ancestral Naga lands.

The last meeting in November failed to produce results, with government representatives unable to present a concrete proposal. The UNC strongly criticized this, demanding a concrete proposal in this week's talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

