Government Approves Rs 10,200 Crore Ammo Boost for Pinaka Systems
The government has cleared a Rs 10,200 crore proposal to procure ammunition for the Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems. Contracts for high-explosive and area denial munitions are expected to be signed before the fiscal year ends. The move aims to enhance military capabilities along the China border.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the government has approved a proposal worth Rs 10,200 crore to acquire ammunition for the Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems, sources indicated on Wednesday.
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on January 13, revealed that two contracts, focused on high-explosive pre-fragmented ammunition and area denial munitions, are anticipated to be finalized before the fiscal year concludes.
This ambitious procurement strategy is intended to augment the Army's combat capabilities, particularly along the northern frontier with China, by deploying additional Pinaka regiments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pinaka
- ammunition
- government
- procurement
- Army
- contracts
- China
- border
- rocket systems
- defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Crackdown on Data Misuse: A Pledge for Security
Honoring the Guardians: PM Modi's Tribute to the Indian Army
Saluting the Guardians: Indian Army Day Tribute
Army Day celebrations in Pune reflects our deep link with heritage of the region: Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
Situation along northern border sensitive but stable: Army chief.