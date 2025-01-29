Government Approves Rs 10,200 Crore Ammo Boost for Pinaka Systems

In a significant development, the government has approved a proposal worth Rs 10,200 crore to acquire ammunition for the Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems, sources indicated on Wednesday.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on January 13, revealed that two contracts, focused on high-explosive pre-fragmented ammunition and area denial munitions, are anticipated to be finalized before the fiscal year concludes.

This ambitious procurement strategy is intended to augment the Army's combat capabilities, particularly along the northern frontier with China, by deploying additional Pinaka regiments.

