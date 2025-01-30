Left Menu

Executive Order Sparks Debate on Free Speech and Antisemitism

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to combat antisemitism, which includes measures like deporting non-citizen students involved in pro-Palestinian protests. Critics argue the order violates free speech rights. The order has sparked intense debate and could face legal challenges.

Updated: 30-01-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:09 IST
President Donald Trump is set to sign a controversial executive order aimed at tackling antisemitism, a move that includes deportation plans for non-citizen students participating in pro-Palestinian protests, according to a White House official.

The order promises 'immediate action' from the Justice Department to address threats and violence against American Jews following the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas. Trump affirmed this measure references a 2024 campaign pledge.

Legal experts and rights groups have raised concerns, asserting that the order could infringe upon constitutional free speech protections, potentially inciting legal disputes. The order requires federal departments to propose actionable strategies within two months to address rising antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

