Operation Overhaul: Exposing North India's Drug Trafficking Network

An intricate drug trafficking network, operational across North India, has been brought to light following the arrest of two individuals from Kolkata and Delhi. The network, with a particular focus on Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, involved organized supply chains facilitated by social media, according to Shimla Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

The modus operandi of the syndicate was exposed after the arrest of Sandeep Shah, an interstate drug kingpin from Kolkata, who supplied adulterated heroin through an interstate nexus. His associate, Neeraj Kashyap from South Delhi, was also apprehended, revealing the extensive network that misused economical transactions and social media for communication and deliveries.

The investigation has unearthed significant financial transactions, exceeding Rs 1.2 crore, and the freezing of 21 accounts tied to 17 individuals, unraveling the magnitude of the drug operations. Police urge vigilance among parents and emphasize the importance of early intervention and counselling for those at risk of drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)