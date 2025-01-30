Left Menu

Operation Overhaul: Exposing North India's Drug Trafficking Network

The arrest of individuals from Kolkata and Delhi has unveiled a major drug trafficking network in North India, especially Shimla. The operation involved online bookings and misuse of innocent people's accounts. Police arrested key figures, uncovering over Rs 1.2 crore in transactions. Investigations continue to dismantle the syndicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An intricate drug trafficking network, operational across North India, has been brought to light following the arrest of two individuals from Kolkata and Delhi. The network, with a particular focus on Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, involved organized supply chains facilitated by social media, according to Shimla Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

The modus operandi of the syndicate was exposed after the arrest of Sandeep Shah, an interstate drug kingpin from Kolkata, who supplied adulterated heroin through an interstate nexus. His associate, Neeraj Kashyap from South Delhi, was also apprehended, revealing the extensive network that misused economical transactions and social media for communication and deliveries.

The investigation has unearthed significant financial transactions, exceeding Rs 1.2 crore, and the freezing of 21 accounts tied to 17 individuals, unraveling the magnitude of the drug operations. Police urge vigilance among parents and emphasize the importance of early intervention and counselling for those at risk of drug abuse.

