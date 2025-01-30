Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Delayed: A Legal Battle Unfolds
A defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was postponed due to his lawyer's illness. The next hearing is set for February 11. Filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018, the case accuses Gandhi of making offensive remarks. Gandhi believes the case is politically motivated.
The defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, experienced an unexpected delay when his attorney suffered from illness.
Scheduled for Thursday, the hearing has been deferred to February 11 by Special Judge Shubham Verma. The postponement came after Kashi Prasad Shukla, Gandhi's lawyer, presented a medical certificate of illness, prompting Judge Verma to set a new hearing date.
The defamation claim, initiated by BJP's Hanumanganj leader Vijay Mishra in 2018, stems from Gandhi's alleged derogatory comments during the Karnataka election campaign. Gandhi, who appeared and was granted bail in February 2024, asserts that the lawsuit is politically charged against him.
