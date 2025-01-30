Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Delayed: A Legal Battle Unfolds

The defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, experienced an unexpected delay when his attorney suffered from illness.

Scheduled for Thursday, the hearing has been deferred to February 11 by Special Judge Shubham Verma. The postponement came after Kashi Prasad Shukla, Gandhi's lawyer, presented a medical certificate of illness, prompting Judge Verma to set a new hearing date.

The defamation claim, initiated by BJP's Hanumanganj leader Vijay Mishra in 2018, stems from Gandhi's alleged derogatory comments during the Karnataka election campaign. Gandhi, who appeared and was granted bail in February 2024, asserts that the lawsuit is politically charged against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)