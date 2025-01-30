Unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Abductions Shake Region

Tensions escalated in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following the abduction of six individuals, including a paramilitary soldier, by unidentified gunmen. The incidents occurred in North Waziristan, with the police launching operations to secure the release of the kidnapped individuals.

The first incident took place in the Shiwa tehsil's Hassan Khel village, where armed men seized five civilians who were working on repairing electricity poles. The perpetrators fired shots into the air, instilling fear before taking away the civilians.

In a separate event, a paramilitary Frontier Corps member was abducted while returning from the market in the same area, with the assailants setting fire to a vehicle. While no group has claimed responsibility, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, notorious for such acts, is under suspicion.

(With inputs from agencies.)