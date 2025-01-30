NC's Media Advisor Dismissed Over Inaccurate SPOs Honorarium Post

The National Conference has dismissed the social media advisor to Vice President Omar Abdullah following an erroneous post about the hike in honorarium for Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir Police. The post created an inaccurate claim which was not verified before being disseminated.

The post falsely credited the Omar Abdullah government with raising SPOs' honorarium and has been removed from the party's social media platforms. Although the party continues to advocate for increased pay for SPOs, no actual hike has occurred yet, as noted in their official statement.

This decision to sack the advisor arises amidst criticism led by People's Conference President Sajad Gani Lone, who underscored the Ministry of Home Affairs' primary role in SPOs' salary funding and called for clarification from the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)