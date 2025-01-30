Left Menu

Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey: What Lies Ahead?

The Telangana Cabinet is slated to review the results of a comprehensive caste survey conducted statewide. The survey, an initiative promised by Rahul Gandhi, sought to gather socio-economic, employment, and political data. Officials revealed the results would be discussed on February 5, following positive reception at a national level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:44 IST
Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey: What Lies Ahead?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Cabinet is set to convene on February 5 to deliberate on the findings of a state-conducted caste survey. Official sources confirmed that the report, scheduled for submission by February 2, will be a focal point of the discussions.

The survey, which gained national praise, may receive an official status. It marks a significant step by the Telangana government to fulfill an electoral promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Completed in early December, the survey encompassed all 33 districts.

With more than one lakh employees involved, the survey accurately documented data from 1.16 crore families, capturing details of over 96 percent of households. The state planning department handled the extensive endeavor, highlighting its success in a recent official update.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025