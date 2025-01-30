Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey: What Lies Ahead?

The Telangana Cabinet is set to convene on February 5 to deliberate on the findings of a state-conducted caste survey. Official sources confirmed that the report, scheduled for submission by February 2, will be a focal point of the discussions.

The survey, which gained national praise, may receive an official status. It marks a significant step by the Telangana government to fulfill an electoral promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Completed in early December, the survey encompassed all 33 districts.

With more than one lakh employees involved, the survey accurately documented data from 1.16 crore families, capturing details of over 96 percent of households. The state planning department handled the extensive endeavor, highlighting its success in a recent official update.

