Yamuna Poisoning Row: Kejriwal vs. Election Commission

The Election Commission has directed Arvind Kejriwal to clarify his accusations regarding the alleged poisoning of the Yamuna River by the Haryana government. Kejriwal has claimed that the water, contaminated with ammonia, poses significant health risks to Delhi residents. The poll body demands evidence detailing the type, quantity, and method of the alleged poisoning.

The ongoing dispute takes place amid the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal, who contends for the New Delhi seat, has been vocal in accusing the BJP of enabling the river's pollution. He criticized Election Commission chief Rajiv Kumar for alleged partiality, suggesting that Kumar should enter politics.

Kejriwal's allegations have prompted a fierce backlash from the BJP and Congress, with leaders condemning his statements as reckless. As electoral tensions heighten, Kejriwal remains adamant in exposing what he terms as 'toxic governance,' while opposing parties accuse him of spreading panic and engaging in petty politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)