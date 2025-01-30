Yamuna Water Controversy: A Political Drinking Challenge
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini challenges AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Rahul Gandhi to drink Yamuna River water at Rajghat, amid allegations of contamination. Saini defends Haryana, claiming it provides clean water to Delhi and criticizes Kejriwal's governance and failure to address water issues.
In a dramatic turn of events, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has thrown down the gauntlet to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, urging them to drink Yamuna River water directly at Rajghat.
Dismissing accusations from the AAP and Delhi administration, Saini firmly asserted that Haryana supplies clean water to Delhi. He criticized Kejriwal's previous electoral promises to cleanse the Yamuna, calling them unfulfilled.
As election tension rises, Saini condemned what he termed as the 'politics of lies', blaming Kejriwal's policies for Delhi's water woes while highlighting the substantial funds allegedly unutilized for sewage treatment improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
