Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Ukraine-Slovakia Gas Dispute

Ukraine's foreign ministry summoned the Slovak ambassador on Thursday, refuting claims of interfering in Slovakia's internal matters and denouncing Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico as a 'mouthpiece' for Russia.

The row between Kyiv and Bratislava has intensified, centering on Ukraine's decision to halt a Russian gas transit to Europe. This move coincided with Slovakia's foreign ministry summoning the Ukrainian ambassador over comments seen as meddling in its affairs.

Ukraine expressed disappointment in Fico for allegedly echoing Kremlin propaganda, urging Slovakia, an EU and NATO member, to engage in constructive dialogue instead. Accusations have flown both ways, with Fico branding Ukrainian President Zelenskiy as Slovakia's 'enemy' due to the gas dispute.

