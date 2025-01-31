Drone Onslaught: Russia Targets Ukraine in Midnight Assault
Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Ukraine, injuring four and damaging a hospital and grain warehouse in Odesa. Ukraine's air defenses shot down 59 of 102 drones amidst widespread electronic warfare. The attack disrupted electricity and caused damage in several regions, including Sumy and Cherkasy.
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a wave of drone strikes on Ukraine overnight, injuring four people, and causing substantial damage in the southern Odesa region, officials reported on Friday.
According to Ukraine's air force, an impressive 59 out of 102 Russian drones were shot down. Additionally, 37 drones were rerouted through electronic warfare efforts. Besides Odesa, the northeastern Sumy region and central Cherkasy region also suffered damage from these assaults.
Oleh Kiper, Governor of Odesa, confirmed that among the injured was a doctor. Drone strikes in the city of Chornomorsk led to power disruptions and damage to critical infrastructures, including a hospital, administrative buildings, and grain storage facilities. The Cherkasy region reported residential buildings were damaged by drone debris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- drones
- attack
- Odesa
- damage
- electronic warfare
- air defenses
- Cherkasy
- Sumy
ALSO READ
Philippines to Challenge China on Environmental Damage in South China Sea
Bulgarian Vessel's Anchor May Have Damaged Baltic Sea Cable
Undersea Cable Damage Sparks Investigation in Baltic Sea
Russian Attack Strikes Odesa's Port Infrastructure Overnight
Undersea Tensions: NATO Probes Baltic Cable Damage