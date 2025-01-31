Left Menu

Drone Onslaught: Russia Targets Ukraine in Midnight Assault

Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Ukraine, injuring four and damaging a hospital and grain warehouse in Odesa. Ukraine's air defenses shot down 59 of 102 drones amidst widespread electronic warfare. The attack disrupted electricity and caused damage in several regions, including Sumy and Cherkasy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:34 IST
Drone Onslaught: Russia Targets Ukraine in Midnight Assault
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a wave of drone strikes on Ukraine overnight, injuring four people, and causing substantial damage in the southern Odesa region, officials reported on Friday.

According to Ukraine's air force, an impressive 59 out of 102 Russian drones were shot down. Additionally, 37 drones were rerouted through electronic warfare efforts. Besides Odesa, the northeastern Sumy region and central Cherkasy region also suffered damage from these assaults.

Oleh Kiper, Governor of Odesa, confirmed that among the injured was a doctor. Drone strikes in the city of Chornomorsk led to power disruptions and damage to critical infrastructures, including a hospital, administrative buildings, and grain storage facilities. The Cherkasy region reported residential buildings were damaged by drone debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025