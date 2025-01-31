Drone Onslaught: Russia Targets Ukraine in Midnight Assault

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a wave of drone strikes on Ukraine overnight, injuring four people, and causing substantial damage in the southern Odesa region, officials reported on Friday.

According to Ukraine's air force, an impressive 59 out of 102 Russian drones were shot down. Additionally, 37 drones were rerouted through electronic warfare efforts. Besides Odesa, the northeastern Sumy region and central Cherkasy region also suffered damage from these assaults.

Oleh Kiper, Governor of Odesa, confirmed that among the injured was a doctor. Drone strikes in the city of Chornomorsk led to power disruptions and damage to critical infrastructures, including a hospital, administrative buildings, and grain storage facilities. The Cherkasy region reported residential buildings were damaged by drone debris.

