Munde Controversy: Political Maneuvering Amid Tragedy

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde faces mounting pressure for resignation amidst allegations linking his aide, Walmik Karad, in the extortion-related murder of a sarpanch in Beed.

Spiritual leader Namdev Shastri has backed Munde, suggesting political exploitation of the incident, while activists present incriminating evidence against him.

Allegations of corruption and political maneuvering have intensified, casting a spotlight on the intersection of politics and crime in Maharashtra's governance.

