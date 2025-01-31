Munde Controversy: Political Maneuvering Amid Tragedy
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde is embroiled in controversy following the murder of a sarpanch in Beed. His resignation is being demanded after his aide's arrest in an extortion case. Spiritual leader Namdev Shastri supports Munde, asserting political agendas are at play. Activist Anjali Damania presents evidence against Munde.
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde faces mounting pressure for resignation amidst allegations linking his aide, Walmik Karad, in the extortion-related murder of a sarpanch in Beed.
Spiritual leader Namdev Shastri has backed Munde, suggesting political exploitation of the incident, while activists present incriminating evidence against him.
Allegations of corruption and political maneuvering have intensified, casting a spotlight on the intersection of politics and crime in Maharashtra's governance.
