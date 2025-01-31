India's Triad of Governance: Reform, Perform, Transform
India's President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the nation's governance model of reform, perform, and transform, highlighting initiatives like the i-GOT Karmayogi platform and the government's commitment to principles of service, good governance, prosperity, and pride for creating a developed India (Viksit Bharat).
- Country:
- India
India's President Droupadi Murmu has underscored a significant shift in the country's governance model, encapsulating it with the triad: reform, perform, and transform. In a joint Parliament address, she spotlighted the effectiveness of India's governance initiatives.
Among the notable reforms is the i-GOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi digital platform, designed to upskill government employees and foster a new class of 'Karmayogis.' This platform boasts over 1,700 courses with more than two crore completions to date.
Murmu stressed that the administration's goals are firmly rooted in the Constitution, focusing on service, good governance, prosperity, and pride. The guiding mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' reflects the government's dedication to building a developed nation, or Viksit Bharat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- governance
- reform
- perform
- transform
- Karmayogi
- i-GOT
- progress
- development
- good governance
ALSO READ
Inspeq AI Expands Into India: Transforming AI Infrastructure
Rexas Finance: The Crypto Presale Transforming Asset Management
Kedaara Capital Invests $350 Million in Impetus Technologies to Drive Transformative Growth
Kejriwal's Transformative Impact: Schools, Clinics, and Free Electricity Fuel AAP's Campaign
Transforming Somalia: Addressing Gender Inequality for Inclusive Development