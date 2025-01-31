Left Menu

India's Triad of Governance: Reform, Perform, Transform

India's President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the nation's governance model of reform, perform, and transform, highlighting initiatives like the i-GOT Karmayogi platform and the government's commitment to principles of service, good governance, prosperity, and pride for creating a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
India's President Droupadi Murmu has underscored a significant shift in the country's governance model, encapsulating it with the triad: reform, perform, and transform. In a joint Parliament address, she spotlighted the effectiveness of India's governance initiatives.

Among the notable reforms is the i-GOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi digital platform, designed to upskill government employees and foster a new class of 'Karmayogis.' This platform boasts over 1,700 courses with more than two crore completions to date.

Murmu stressed that the administration's goals are firmly rooted in the Constitution, focusing on service, good governance, prosperity, and pride. The guiding mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' reflects the government's dedication to building a developed nation, or Viksit Bharat.

