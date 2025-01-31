Swift Progress: Empowering Women and Legislative Reforms in India

In a pivotal address marking the start of the Budget session, President Droupadi Mumru underscored the Narendra Modi government's advancements on crucial legislative fronts, notably the 'one nation, one election' policy and amendments to the Waqf Act.

She highlighted the women's reservation Act as a transformative step towards empowering women, while also acknowledging efforts to streamline the legislative framework by repealing outdated laws.

The government's commitment to modernize India's legal landscape, including the introduction of a new 'Nyaya Sanhita', reflects a broader strategy to meet contemporary social and economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)