EU Resumes Rafah Border Mission to Aid Peace Process
The European Union reactivates its civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This move aims to support the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, allowing critical medical evacuations and humanitarian aid. The mission includes personnel from Italy and potentially Germany.
The European Union has reinitiated its civilian mission to oversee the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. This strategic move aims to support the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, she confirmed on Monday.
Upon the request of both Israelis and Palestinians, the EU's civilian border mission plays a vital role in assisting Palestinian border operations and facilitating the movement of individuals in and out of Gaza, Kallas stated. The mission will allow the passage of those requiring medical treatment and other humanitarian cases.
The mission, which was suspended in 2007 due to Hamas' control of the Gaza Strip, is receiving international support, including personnel from Italy and discussions for German participation. This collaborative effort seeks to ensure smooth operations at this critical gateway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Rafah
- Border Mission
- Gaza
- Egypt
- Ceasefire
- Hamas
- Kaja Kallas
- Palestinian Authority
- Humanitarian Aid
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Accord and Hostage Release Spark Jubilation Amid Strikes in Gaza
Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump on Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough
Global Leaders React to Gaza Ceasefire
Biden and Trump Tussle Over Middle East Ceasefire Credits
India welcomes announcement of pact for release of hostages and ceasefire in Gaza.