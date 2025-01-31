EU Resumes Rafah Border Mission to Aid Peace Process

The European Union has reinitiated its civilian mission to oversee the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. This strategic move aims to support the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, she confirmed on Monday.

Upon the request of both Israelis and Palestinians, the EU's civilian border mission plays a vital role in assisting Palestinian border operations and facilitating the movement of individuals in and out of Gaza, Kallas stated. The mission will allow the passage of those requiring medical treatment and other humanitarian cases.

The mission, which was suspended in 2007 due to Hamas' control of the Gaza Strip, is receiving international support, including personnel from Italy and discussions for German participation. This collaborative effort seeks to ensure smooth operations at this critical gateway.

(With inputs from agencies.)