Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkey and Russia Address Syrian Stability

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone call to discuss Syria's situation. They emphasized Ankara and Moscow's support for Syria's political unity and the necessity of an inclusive political transition. This conversation highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:53 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkey and Russia Address Syrian Stability
Foreign Minister
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent diplomatic exchange, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone discussion focusing on the situation in Syria. The interaction took place according to a source from the Turkish foreign ministry.

Key points of their conversation involved reinforcing the commitment of both Ankara and Moscow towards supporting Syria's political unity. Both ministers acknowledged the importance of a political transition that is inclusive and representative of all stakeholders.

This dialogue underscores the continued efforts by Turkey and Russia to foster stability in Syria, aiming for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025