Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkey and Russia Address Syrian Stability

In a recent diplomatic exchange, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone discussion focusing on the situation in Syria. The interaction took place according to a source from the Turkish foreign ministry.

Key points of their conversation involved reinforcing the commitment of both Ankara and Moscow towards supporting Syria's political unity. Both ministers acknowledged the importance of a political transition that is inclusive and representative of all stakeholders.

This dialogue underscores the continued efforts by Turkey and Russia to foster stability in Syria, aiming for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)