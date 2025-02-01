Tragic Blaze Claims Elderly Couple's Lives in Kerala
An elderly couple in Kerala's Alappuzha district perished in a house fire. Police have taken their son into custody, suspecting him of arson due to ongoing property disputes. Investigations continue as local authorities seek to confirm the cause of the tragic incident.
A tragic incident unfolded in Kerala's Alappuzha district as an elderly couple lost their lives in a house fire early on Saturday morning. Authorities have taken the couple's son into custody, who is suspected of involvement in the incident.
The victims, Raghavan, aged 96, and his wife Bharathi, 86, resided in Chennithala village. Police sources suggest that ongoing property disputes between the couple and their son, Vijayan, might have led him to allegedly set the house ablaze.
First alerted by an autorickshaw driver at approximately 3:30 am, local villagers promptly informed the police and fire services. Despite swift action, the house was completely destroyed, with investigations ongoing to determine the fire's cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
