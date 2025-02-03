Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Overnight Drone Barrage

Russia announced the successful interception and destruction of 70 Ukrainian drones overnight, as stated by the Russian defense ministry. The operation underscores the ongoing tensions and technological warfare between Russia and Ukraine. The statement was released on the ministry's Telegram messaging platform, highlighting the continued conflict in the region.

Updated: 03-02-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:48 IST
In a significant defensive maneuver, Russian air defense units intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement released by the Russian defense ministry.

This revelation, shared on the ministry's Telegram messaging app, underlines the heightened tensions and the sophisticated use of drone technology in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The operation reflects the ongoing technological warfare and the persistent conflict between the two nations, as both continue to engage in strategic and tactical battles.

