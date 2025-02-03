Russia Thwarts Overnight Drone Barrage

In a significant defensive maneuver, Russian air defense units intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement released by the Russian defense ministry.

This revelation, shared on the ministry's Telegram messaging app, underlines the heightened tensions and the sophisticated use of drone technology in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The operation reflects the ongoing technological warfare and the persistent conflict between the two nations, as both continue to engage in strategic and tactical battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)