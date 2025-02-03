Russia Thwarts Overnight Drone Barrage
Russia announced the successful interception and destruction of 70 Ukrainian drones overnight, as stated by the Russian defense ministry. The operation underscores the ongoing tensions and technological warfare between Russia and Ukraine. The statement was released on the ministry's Telegram messaging platform, highlighting the continued conflict in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:48 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
