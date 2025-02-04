Left Menu

Tajikistan Prison Riot: IS Members Killed During Escape Attempt

Five prisoners, identified as Islamic State members, were killed during an escape attempt in a Tajikistan prison. The inmates attacked guards with homemade knives, resulting in injuries to three prison employees. The justice ministry confirmed the incident occurred 20 km east of Dushanbe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dushanbe | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:17 IST
Tajikistan Prison Riot: IS Members Killed During Escape Attempt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A violent escape attempt at a jail 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, resulted in the deaths of five inmates. According to local law enforcement sources, all the deceased were associated with the Islamic State group.

The prisoners, reportedly armed with homemade knives, launched an assault against the prison guards in an effort to break free, as stated by the justice ministry. The confrontation led to the deaths of the five inmates during the riot, and three prison employees sustained injuries.

Tajikistan's security agency confirmed the events on Tuesday, underscoring the ongoing challenges facing prison authorities in dealing with radicalized inmates and ensuring facility security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025