Tajikistan Prison Riot: IS Members Killed During Escape Attempt

A violent escape attempt at a jail 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, resulted in the deaths of five inmates. According to local law enforcement sources, all the deceased were associated with the Islamic State group.

The prisoners, reportedly armed with homemade knives, launched an assault against the prison guards in an effort to break free, as stated by the justice ministry. The confrontation led to the deaths of the five inmates during the riot, and three prison employees sustained injuries.

Tajikistan's security agency confirmed the events on Tuesday, underscoring the ongoing challenges facing prison authorities in dealing with radicalized inmates and ensuring facility security.

(With inputs from agencies.)