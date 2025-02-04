Election Commission Stands Firm on Fairness

The Election Commission has issued a stern warning to its Delhi election officials, emphasizing that any bias or unfair actions that could skew the electoral process will not be tolerated.

This directive comes in response to a complaint by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed concerns about alleged intimidation tactics being employed in the city ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

After a meeting with Kejriwal and fellow AAP leader Raghav Chadha, the Commission reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring impartial conduct and reminded officials that any deviation from this standard is unpardonable.

(With inputs from agencies.)