Election Commission Stands Firm on Fairness
The Election Commission warned its Delhi poll machinery against partisan actions that could disrupt fair elections. The directive followed a complaint by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, who alleged intimidation tactics by the BJP and Delhi Police. The EC emphasized impartiality in election conduct.
The Election Commission has issued a stern warning to its Delhi election officials, emphasizing that any bias or unfair actions that could skew the electoral process will not be tolerated.
This directive comes in response to a complaint by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed concerns about alleged intimidation tactics being employed in the city ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
After a meeting with Kejriwal and fellow AAP leader Raghav Chadha, the Commission reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring impartial conduct and reminded officials that any deviation from this standard is unpardonable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
