Election Commission Stands Firm on Fairness

The Election Commission warned its Delhi poll machinery against partisan actions that could disrupt fair elections. The directive followed a complaint by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, who alleged intimidation tactics by the BJP and Delhi Police. The EC emphasized impartiality in election conduct.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:06 IST
The Election Commission has issued a stern warning to its Delhi election officials, emphasizing that any bias or unfair actions that could skew the electoral process will not be tolerated.

This directive comes in response to a complaint by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed concerns about alleged intimidation tactics being employed in the city ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

After a meeting with Kejriwal and fellow AAP leader Raghav Chadha, the Commission reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring impartial conduct and reminded officials that any deviation from this standard is unpardonable.

