Tech Secrets Tug-of-War: Espionage Allegations in Dutch Chip Industry

Ex-ASML employee German Aksenov, accused of espionage connecting to Russia's FSB, denies wrongdoings. Dutch prosecutors focus on charges of corporate theft and sanctions violations. Charges for money laundering and corruption were dropped. Aksenov, facing prolonged detention, protests the conditions, while preparing a defense for trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:18 IST
Allegations of espionage involving a former employee of ASML, a Dutch chip equipment manufacturer, rocked the technology world this week. German Aksenov, the accused, is suspected of stealing confidential information and conveying it to a Russian buyer, according to Dutch prosecutors.

The case, which has drawn international attention, highlights contact between Aksenov and Russia's FSB intelligence service. Despite the serious accusations, ASML and NXP, another Dutch chip maker, have stated they do not believe Aksenov's acts significantly endangered their operations.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Aksenov is being held in detention, amid claims of unfair living conditions. His trial is set to resume in April, where Aksenov's defense will address the serious allegations pitched against him.

