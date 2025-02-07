Left Menu

Visa Dispute Sparks Accusations of Discrimination

The Kremlin accuses France of discrimination after two Russian journalists from Izvestia were denied visas to cover World War II commemorations. In a retaliatory move, Russia did not extend the accreditation of Le Monde's journalist in Moscow after a similar visa refusal for another Russian journalist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has leveled discrimination charges against France following the refusal of visas to two journalists from the Russian news outlet, Izvestia. The journalists aimed to cover events in France marking the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War Two.

State news agency RIA reported that the journalists were barred from visiting France, sparking accusations of unfair treatment from Russian authorities. This move has further strained the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a tit-for-tat response, Russia announced it would not renew the accreditation of Benjamin Quénelle, a long-standing correspondent for France's Le Monde newspaper in Moscow. This decision followed France's earlier refusal to issue a visa to a journalist from Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

