Exposing the Dark Trade: Thai Women Trafficked for Egg Harvesting in Georgia

Thai and Georgian authorities are investigating a human trafficking ring accused of harvesting Thai women's eggs in Georgia. Three women have been repatriated, revealing coercion under the guise of surrogacy. Thai authorities and a local NGO estimate about 100 trafficked women remain in Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Thailand and Georgia have launched an investigation into a human trafficking syndicate accused of harvesting the eggs of Thai women brought to Georgia. The revelation comes after the Georgian interior ministry announced the repatriation of three Thai women who had been coerced into working as surrogate mothers. Four foreign nationals are now under questioning as part of this probe.

Surapan Thaiprasert, representing the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police, confirmed that Thai authorities are looking into the case. A press conference in Thailand featured one of the victims, who chose to remain anonymous. She recounted her experience of being lured by false promises advertised on social media, where she was told she could earn money by being a surrogate mother. Instead, she found herself trapped in a harrowing situation in Georgia alongside numerous other Thai women.

The women were reportedly subjected to egg extraction procedures, diverging starkly from the initial agreement. Misled and frightened, they managed to signal for help back in Thailand. The Pavena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, credited with aiding the return of three women, estimates that nearly 100 more women may still be trapped in Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

