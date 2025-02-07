Left Menu

Jharkhand's Municipal Elections: Delayed Democracy and Legal Showdowns

The Election Commission of India has provided Jharkhand with an updated voter list for municipal elections, addressing a contempt petition regarding election delays. The petitioner, former councilor Roshni Khalko, criticized the government's inaction. Elections will proceed based on the list initially used for recent state assembly polls.

  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has furnished the Jharkhand State Election Commission with an updated voter list crucial for upcoming municipal elections, as per a Friday report delivered to the Jharkhand High Court. This disclosure arose during a contempt petition hearing, initiated by former ward councilor Roshni Khalko, seeking accountability for the delayed elections.

Justice Ananda Sen's court had previously requested comprehensive details from the ECI, ensuring that the voter list was transferred to the State Election Commission. The updated list, identical to the one used in the recent state assembly elections, was published on August 7, 2024, and has been acknowledged by the State Election Commission, which announced that municipal elections would operate based on this data.

The High Court will revisit the case after 12 weeks. Khalko highlighted the statutory obligation for election conduct every five years under the Municipal Act, accusing the government of inaction. Despite a prior court mandate for election organization by January of the previous year, governmental delays prompted Khalko's legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

