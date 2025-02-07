Tragic Discovery: Teenage Girl Found Dead in Kolkata

A teenage girl's body was found in a bush in the New Town area near Kolkata, officials reported on Friday. The discovery has raised concerns of foul play, as signs of strangulation were evident along with scratch marks.

The police suspect the possibility of the girl being raped before her death. Verification of the cause will follow a post-mortem conducted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A case has been initiated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) as investigations commence.

Local residents informed authorities after noticing the body. The minor, a Class VIII student, went missing after a family dispute. Her family filed a missing report early Friday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)